Applications open for charities to take part in The Times 2019 Christmas Appeal

The Times has issued its annual call for charities to apply for the chance to be part of its Christmas Appeal.

Any charitable organisation can apply, and The Times expects to choose three or four, and to aim to run a story featuring the work of one of them in each of its editions for the duration of the appeal, which will run throughout December and into early January 2020.

In last year’s Christmas Appeal, The Times supported four charities: Mercy Corps, St Mungo’s, Cyrenians, and Surfers Against Sewage, while charities supported by other national newspapers included Changing Faces, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Crisis.

For 2019, The Times would particularly like to hear from smaller charities and those whose work engages with current issues and societal challenges that have featured in the news recently, although organisations of any size may apply.

Applications should include a short summary of the charity’s work along with ideas or suggestions for eight to ten stories, particularly those of human interest, to highlight different aspects of what the organisation does. The Times is also asking for brief ideas for how the charity could work with its multimedia team to create a short video of about three minutes to explain its work, which The Times would share on its digital editions throughout the appeal.

Applications must be submitted by Monday 16 September, addressed to Craig Tregurtha, Managing Editor, The Times, The News Building, 1 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9GF.

They can also be submitted by email to charityappeal@thetimes.co.uk.

The decision should be announced by mid-October.

More information on how to apply is available on the site.