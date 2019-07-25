The Ireland Funds opens 2019 grant round

The Ireland Funds has announced €1 million in available funding for its 2019 Grant Round. The €1 million will be split evenly across the Flagship Awards and the Small Grants Round.

Letters of Inquiry for the Flagship Awards will be accepted online from 24th July to midday on Wednesday,14th August 2019.

Flagship Awards

The Ireland Funds Flagship Awards offers grants for core funding, capacity building or programme costs for charitable organisations working within one of the Ireland Funds key programme areas:

Arts & Culture

Community Development

Education

and Peace and Reconciliation.

The Ireland Funds say its aim is to improve the quality and sustainability of existing programmes, or to help scale initiatives already demonstrating impact. A Flagship Award can be up to €100,000 in financial support over a two-year period, together with an array of additional non-financial supports. A total of €500,000 is available for the Flagship Awards in 2019.

Applications for the Small Grants Round will be accepted online from 12pm on 21st August – 12pm on 11th September 2019.

The Ireland Funds is delighted to officially announce €1 MILLION in available funding for our 2019 Grant Round! This will be split evenly across the Flagship Awards & Small Grants Round. Details of Grant Workshops coming soon. All info here: https://t.co/cxfdKsM0nl #IFGrants pic.twitter.com/3CsO6a6Y6T — The Ireland Funds (@TheIrelandFunds) July 24, 2019

Small grants round

The Ireland Funds Small Grants Round supports a wide range of not-for-profit and community organisations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Small Grants Round offers awards up to €10,000 for small community organisations and for organisations that have not previously been supported by The Ireland Funds. Projects seeking larger grant amounts will not be considered for the Small Grants Round.

A total of €500,000 is available for the Small Grants Round 2019 consisting of:

• 30 x €2,500 awards

• 55 x €5,000 awards

• 15 x €10,000 awards

The Ireland Funds support non-profit organisations by delivering grants workshops in locations around Ireland and Northern Ireland. These workshops are particularly beneficial for organisations that are new to The Ireland Funds. Workshops are free to attend and cover:

• The Ireland Funds’ grant-making process

• Our programme areas and funding priorities

• Examples of strong versus weak applications

• Tips on what makes a competitive application for both funding rounds

Details of The Ireland Funds Grant Workshops will be announced soon.

WATCH: The Ireland Funds 2019



