Plunkett Foundation seeks community businesses to celebrate

The Plunkett Foundation is seeking applications for its seventh national Rural Community Business Awards, which showcase the most inspiring enterprises owned and run by rural communities across the UK.

Applications are sought from all types of community businesses, from shops and pubs to groups managing woodlands for the benefit of local residents, and can be submitted until 18 October.

There are seven award categories in this year’s Plunkett Foundation awards, which celebrate different types of achievement including, ‘Strengthening the Community’, ‘Investing in Local People’ and, new for this year, ‘One to Watch’ which will recognise a community business which is close to, or has recently opened its doors for trading.

The awards are supported by partners including the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, Hastoe Housing Association, BCRS Business Loans, The Retail Mutual and Suma Wholefoods.

Last year’s winners included:

Slapton Community Shop – for the efforts of volunteers who used 4x4s to keep the shelves stocked when the ‘Beast from the East’ cut off access to and from the community

Hampstead Norreys Community Shop – for aiming to become plastic free

Dunbar Community Bakery (main image) – for the successful turnaround of the enterprise following a period of hard times

Talking Shop in Oxfordshire – for creating a welcoming and friendly space focused on combating loneliness and isolation

The 2019 Awards Ceremony will be matched with a celebration of Plunkett’s centenary year and take place on Wednesday 27 November in London.

Main image: Plunkett Foundation