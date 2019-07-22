New ticketing platform to give 50% of revenue to good causes

A ticketing platform has launched that has pledged to give 50% of its revenue to charities.

Ticketpass, a London-based Tech for Good social enterprise, launched its ethical ticketing and event creation platform with the aim of allowing people to make a social impact when creating and booking events. Under its “Give Back 50” promise, Ticketpass pledges to donate 50% of its booking fee revenues to charities across the world. It is free for event organisers to use.

Ticketpass has partnered with GlobalGiving to offer event organisers and ticket buyers a choice to donate to over 4,000 vetted community projects, in over 170 countries and keep up to date with the impact of their donations through the project reports uploaded to the platform.

Event organisers using Ticketpass will be able to decide which charity they want their event to support. Alternatively, they can allow event attendees to choose a project that resonates with them.

Charities organising events using Ticketpass also have the choice to direct donations to their own projects for additional income. Regardless of the event and the booking fee involved, attendees also have the choice to donate an additional amount to a charity of their choice.

The platform’s features allow event organisers to create, manage, share, and ticket as many events as they want, track revenue, ticket sales and the amount of social impact their events are generating. Organising and ticketing free events incur no costs to organisers or attendees, with Ticketpass charging attendees a 10% booking fee, capped at £5, for paid tickets.

Rodrigo Bautista, Founder and CEO of Ticketpass, said:

“There are more than 1.3 million events per year in the UK alone, but current ticketing options are limited – the fees attendees and event organisers have to pay are often unfair, and sometimes even a rip off. We want to show the world that a fair and friendly platform is possible while at the same time giving back to help tackle global problems like climate change, poverty and education.”

Rachel Smith, Executive Director, GlobalGiving UK, added:

“Ticketing holds a great potential for the millions of people who organise and attend events to make a contribution to community-led charitable projects from around the world. We are delighted to partner with Ticketpass to provide a safe way for people to choose from a wide range of important causes.”

In the coming weeks, Ticketpass will also seek to raise £250k to invest in expanding platform features through a crowdfunding campaign. Ticketpass is currently focusing on the UK market, with plans to expand to Europe and then globally in 2020. Its future plans also include launching a ticket marketplace to help combat ticket touting.