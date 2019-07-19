£100million National Lottery Climate Action Fund launched

The National Lottery Community Fund has launched a new £100 million Climate Action Fund to help people and communities take the lead in tackling the climate emergency.

The new fund aims to will build a network of people and communities to drive change within, between and beyond their community. Activities will differ from place to place with one thing in common: the ability to deliver high impact community-led climate action. This includes in areas such as sustainable energy, sustainable transport, consumption, food and protecting and regenerating spaces and habitats.

Applications to the Climate Action Fund will open in the autumn with all information on the funding criteria of the programme to be announced later this year.

Dawn Austwick, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: