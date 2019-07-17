Charity Bank offers free regional events for charity professionals

Charity Bank is running a series of free regional events this September and October, for trustees, directors, CEOs and managers of charities, social enterprises and community organisations.

Taking place in Edinburgh, London, Tunbridge Wells, Leeds, Reading, Derby and Manchester, the events will look at the state of the social sector and aim to give attendees practical insight and guidance to help their organisations survive and thrive.

The Road to Growth events will last half a day and are being delivered in partnership with a range of national and local social sector partners. National partners include: The National Lottery Community Fund, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) and Access – The Foundation for Social Investment.

NCVO will present an update on the state of the social sector with sector specialists then engaging with the audience in unpicking some of the challenges and opportunities that exist.

Panelists will share research and insights on the state of the sector, how political and Brexit uncertainty are impacting the sector, examples of how charities and social enterprises are responding, as well as the latest on funding and grants, regulation, technology and governance.

Each event will be hosted from 9.00 – 12.00 at the following venues:

Edinburgh, 12 September at the Greyfriars Charteris Centre (EH8 9RR)

London, 18 September at Mercers’ Charitable Foundation (EC2V 8HE)

Tunbridge Wells, 26 September at Thomson Snell & Passmore (TN1 1NX)

Leeds, 3 October at St George’s Centre (LS10 4UZ)

Reading, 8 October, Edith Morley Building in the University of Reading (RG6 6BT)

Derby, 16 October, at YMCA Derbyshire (DE24 8UT)

Manchester, 17 October at GMCVO (M12 6FZ)

Ed Siegel, Chief Executive, Charity Bank said: