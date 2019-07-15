GivePenny announces new Milestone Donations feature

Digital fundraising platform GivePenny has released a new version of its Milestone Donations feature to make it easier for charity supporters to inspire and manage donations as part of their fundraising challenges.

GivePenny‘s Milestone Donations offer an additional, creative way for fundraisers to inspire pledged donations from their friends and family. For example, a fundraiser planning to run a marathon could add a number of training-related Milestones to their fundraising page, such as “Run for an hour without stopping” and “Complete the marathon”. Their friends and family could then pledge donations to specific Milestones, helping to keep the fundraiser motivated to achieve them.

Once achieved, the fundraiser can mark each Milestone as “complete” to prompt supporters to process their donations.

Lee Clark, Founder and Chief Everything Officer of GivePenny, said: