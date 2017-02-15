Scout fundraising goes digital

The Scout Association has announced that it is now able to fundraise and accept donations online through a new partnership with Virgin Money Giving as its fundraising platform in the UK.

The partnership will make it easier for Scouts to share their fundraising activities with a wider audience and to collect donations.

At present there are over 40,000 young people on waiting lists to become Scouts across the UK. According to figures from the Scouts, adults working in Scouting contribute in excess of 364 million hours of voluntary work each year to their local communities, with the number of volunteers working for Scouting bigger than the combined workforces of the BBC (20,000) and McDonalds (67,000) put together.

Jo Barnett, Executive director of Virgin Money Giving said:

“It is great to see the Scouts seizing the initiative and embracing the concept of raising money online and we hope to make the lives of thousands of Scout volunteers much easier.”

Drummond Cox, leader of 26th Dundee Scout Group said: