Invisible Grantmakers 2019 published

Invisible Grantmakers 2019 is now available, published by Social Partnership Marketing.

This is the 22nd annual edition of its specialist trust listing, which reports each year on a different selection of 100 grant making trusts that for various reasons are not listed in the most widely used trust directories.

Invisible Grantmakers 2019 details 100 trusts, collectively worth over £2 billion, that are distributing funds to a broad range of charitable causes. Last year these trusts distributed over £14m in grants in total.

Invisible Grantmakers is compiled from Social Partnership Marketing’s trust database, which is based on detailed item by item analysis of entries on the Charity Commission’s Register of Charities. Each annual edition is different, with no trust ever featured twice.

Each entry outlines the trust’s giving preferences, with reference to past grants and stated giving criteria. The latest income, assets and grant figures are also reported, together with trustee names and full contact details. High net worth trustees are identified, as are trustee links to other charities.

Print copies of the limited edition report cost £132. PDF copies are also available.

Editor Robert Pike said: