Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Free charity film offer from StoryPartners

Posted by on 10 July 2019 in News
0 Comments
Free charity film offer from StoryPartners

Film maker for charities and ethical businesses, StoryPartners is aiming to make three pro bono films over the next twelve months, and is seeking charities to partner with that would struggle to pay for professional production.

There is a deadline for applications of 5pm on Monday 15 July and for its first project it is ideally seeking a charity working in the South East of England that can accommodate filming in late July / early August.

StoryPartners will lead the creative direction following the charity’s brand guidelines and create a film that meets the charity’s aims. It is offering its time and expertise for free, and is willing to travel up to four hours from the agency’s base in Kent for filming. If the charity’s work is delivered further afield the agency will ask the charity to cover travel and accommodation costs.  

More information about the offer is available here.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />