Posted by on 30 January 2018 in News
Speakers sought for FSI’s fundraising conference for small charities

The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI), the organisation that supports , is looking for speakers for its annual Fundraising Conference which will take place in London on 21 June in London.

The conference will feature a range of fundraising experts sharing their knowledge and practical advice to an audience from small organisations which have an annual turnover under £1.5 million.

Topics for the conference will be based on the areas that the FSI’s small charity members identify that they need support on when they complete its biennial Skills Gap Survey. These include:

  • Digital fundraising
  • Major donor fundraising
  • Corporate fundraising

The FSI is also interested in hearing from speakers on fundraising topics outside of these areas where speakers are able to “share new thinking, research or strong case studies”.

The FSI runs the annual Small Charity Week. In 2018 that will be held between 18 and 23 June.

Applications to speak at the FSI Fundraising Conference close on 21 February.

 

