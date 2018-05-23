GSK Ireland opens 2018 IMPACT Awards grant round

GSK Ireland has launched its 2018 IMPACT Awards which will offer €60,000 in funding to up to 10 community-based healthcare charities.

GSK says the Awards will recognise and reward community-based charities who contribute to the improvement of people’s health and wellbeing in Ireland. This will be the fourth year of the Awards and they are an expansion of the global healthcare company’s IMPACT awards programme which has been running in the UK and USA for 20 years.

The awards are open to registered charities that are working in a health-related field in Ireland and are at least three years old.

Applicants are evaluated using six criteria:

• Innovation

• Management

• Partnership

• Achievement

• Community focus

• Targeting needs.

Up to five winning charities will receive €10,000 each in unrestricted funding, while five runner-up charities receive €2,000 each. In addition to the prize money, winning charities also receive a specially commissioned video and photography package to help them promote their work.

Last year, the five winning charities of the ‘GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards’ were:

22Q11 Ireland Support Group Limited

The national Irish charity for individuals and families affected by 22q11.2 deletion/DiGeorge Syndrome/V.C.F.S

Blue Teapot Theatre Company

Blue Teapot is a multi-award winning theatre company, performing arts school and outreach programme for people with intellectual disabilities at the forefront of arts and disability in Ireland. They are committed to high quality theatre, training and the celebration of creativity.

Down Syndrome Centre

The Down Syndrome Centre provides specialist services such as early intervention, speech and language therapy, parent and baby classes to children with Down syndrome.

Irish Men’s Shed Association

The Irish Men’s Shed Association (IMSA) is a member-based organisation which exists to maintain links and share information through the network of men’s sheds in Ireland, ensuring men have the opportunity to maintain and improve their well-being on their own terms and within their own communities.

Sexual Health Centre

Based in Cork, the Sexual Health Centre provides information and support on sexual health without judgement.

To apply in 2018

Organisations interested in applying for the GSK Ireland IMPACT Awards must:

Be registered and located in the Republic of Ireland and have been in existence for at least three years

Have a total annual income of between €20,000 and €1 million

Target community health needs in Ireland, with community defined as a geographical community or a community of interest

Be able to point to a track record of achievement in community health issues

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 19th June 2018.