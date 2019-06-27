Crawley hospice launches its first community art trail

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley launches its first ever community art trail, HeART to Heart, next week, after almost two years of planning and preparation.

HeART to Heart launches on 4 July and features twenty-six fibreglass hearts, each one designed by a local artist and sponsored by a local business. It will run across Sussex and Surrey with hearts placed in Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and East Grinstead, and is headline sponsored by Thakeham as well as supported by local author Peter James and Professor Brian Cox, OBE.

Throughout the ten weeks of the event, the local community will be invited to follow the trail, and join in a range of family friendly, creative activities. Activities will include projects hosted by HeART to Heart artists, such as a giant doodle and daily origami workshops.

Alongside the main trail, there will also be a trail of wire hearts, designed by local young people, in community venues. A free interactive mobile app and trail map will be available to encourage people to visit each heart to unlock its secrets.

Following the end of the 10-week trail, St Catherine’s will be hosting a Secret HeART exhibition and an auction to raise further funds for the hospice.

Hannah Liles, Event Project’s Fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: