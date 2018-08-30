London’s SMEs looking to increase support for local causes, research shows

Over two thirds (69%) of the capital’s SMEs say they do not currently support charities in their borough or the wider London area, but the majority want to help local causes more, according to a survey for OnSide Youth Zones.

A survey of 500 SME owners and key decision makers across London was carried out on behalf of OnSide Youth Zones for its report Making the community your business: Understanding the relationship between London’s SME philanthropists & local charities.

It found that 14% currently support causes in the community where they are based, while 17% support those in other areas of London. Barriers to supporting local causes were:

47% said a lack of time stopped them from getting involved with local charities

34% said they were not aware what was needed locally

23% are concerned with the risk of their chosen charity failing

17% believe there aren’t any local charities relevant to their priorities

However, the research indicates that this may be changing with 80% saying they are planning to increase support for charities in their local communities. Of these, 27% say they will focus efforts on fundraising activity, 28% will make cash donations, 17% will volunteer and 9% plan to offer pro-bono services.

The majority of those questioned already provide support worth over £10,000 to charity each year. 30% currently donate time and money worth between £10,000 and £20,000 annually, and another 36% give between £20,000 and £50,000.

OnSide Youth Zones’ research also found that 83% of business owners and key decision makers in London SMEs feel their local community would benefit from more collaboration between themselves and charitable organisations. Of those surveyed, 34% would look to create a partnership between their SME and a charity and 29% would be willing to sit on the board of trustees.

When evaluating opportunities, 55% of respondents believe it is important to consider whether the charitable activity will have a measurable impact and 41% want to ensure that the organisations they support are sustainable.

Kathryn Morley, Chief Executive for OnSide Youth Zones, said: