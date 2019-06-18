Nisa retailers raise £60,000 through charity’s collecting tins

Nisa retailers have raised £60,000 for local causes through Making a Difference Locally charity collecting tins sited in their stores.

The milestone amount was achieved from funds raised via more than 920 tins nationwide, for retailers to donate to a local good cause of their choice through Nisa’s charity.

The Making a Difference Locally collecting tins were launched for Nisa partners in 2017 and allow retailers to accumulate additional money into their MADL fund, and as a result provide even more support to their local communities through charitable donations.

The £60,000 figure is the total raised in the two years since the tins were launched.

S&K Coventry’s Nisa Local in Nuneaton has two tins sited on their till points and have raised over £760 with them to date.

Store owner Suk Kalm said:

“If you want to have a charity collecting tin in store, then for a Nisa retailer, a MADL one is the obvious choice. “Placing a Making a Difference Locally tin at the till gives customers a way to donate small change, boosting our funds to donate locally and showcasing MADL to customers. Over the course of a year it can allow you to make one or two additional donations.”

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, added:

“The collecting tins have been a great and easy way for our retailers to raise additional funds for local good causes, providing them with further opportunities to engage with their local community. “It’s fantastic that our partners have raised such a significant amount for good causes in this way, in addition to the support they already give through the MADL charity.”

Own-label product fundraising

Making a Difference Locally also raises funds in Nisa partner stores from sales of all Heritage own-label and Co-op own-brand products, a percentage of which goes into a virtual fund for retailers to donate. Stores are then able to donate money raised to a local charity or good cause of their choice within a 10-mile radius, ensuring the funds raised benefit their local community.

Making a Difference Locally has supported over 11,000 charities and other good causes since 2008, raising over £8.7m to date.

There are currently over 2,300 stores participating in the Making a Difference Locally initiative.

.