Next year’s early May bank holiday to move to mark VE Day

Next year’s early May bank holiday will be moved back by four days to Friday 8 May to mark VE Day, it has been announced.

This is only the second time the May Day bank holiday has been moved, with it happening for the first time in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day. It will move in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

2020 will be the 75th anniversary of the day, which celebrates a day towards the end of World War 2 when fighting against Nazi Europe stopped. VE Day was first celebrated on 8 May 1945 when Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender. The weekend of 8-10 May 2020 will see commemorative events held across the country.

The news was announced by Business Secretary Greg Clark. He said:

“Moving next year’s early May bank holiday to VE Day itself is a right and fitting tribute. It will ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes of the Second World War and reflect on the sacrifices of a generation.”

May is a popular month for fundraising events, including Red Cross Week, which this year took place from 6-12 May, and Christian Aid Week, which took place from 12-18 May. Many fundraising events also take place over the bank holiday weekends in May such as fetes and fairs benefitting good causes, and sporting events, which means the date change is likely to have ramifications for a number of charity events.