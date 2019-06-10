Fundraising Online 2019 attracts over 5,000 fundraisers worldwide for free virtual conference

The Resource Alliance, the global community of fundraisers and changemakers, is about to welcome over 5,000 people who have signed up to take part in Fundraising Online 2019, their free online conference that takes place this week.

Fundraising Online, known by its hashtag #FRO, is a free online event which was last run in April 2016. This year’s event takes place on Wednesday 12 June and Thursday 13 June 2019, from 08:00 to 18:00 BST across both days. It’s still possible to sign up for the free event.

#FRO 2019 features sessions on:

community building

marketing automation

digital storytelling

viral videos

voice technology

crowdfunding and more

Speakers come from organisations including NSPCC, Unicef, Amnesty International, JustGiving, Blackbaud and Change.org.

The keynote speakers for the 2019 event include Ann Mei Chang, a leading expert on social innovation and the author of Lean Impact: How to Innovate for Radically Greater Social Good. In her #FRO 2019 keynote, Ann Mei will show how far greater impact at far greater scale is possible if we adapt the best practices of innovation: setting audacious goals, taking measured risk, running lightweight experiments, driving fast feedback loops, and focusing on the metrics that matter.

The Resource Alliance also run IFC, the international fundraising conference that takes place from 15-18 October in The Netherlands. Tickets are still available at this key event, which has been held annually for fundraisers and changemakers for over 30 years. They can find out more from the IFC 2019 Event Pack.