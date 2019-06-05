Seafarers UK is Maritime UK’s charity partner for its awards ceremony

Maritime UK has chosen Seafarers UK as its charity partner for the inaugural Maritime UK Awards Ceremony which will be held in Southampton on 19 September 2019.

The Maritime UK Awards are the first national maritime awards in the UK. They are open to companies from across the maritime sector, including shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries.

Nick Harvey, Campaigns Manager at Seafarers UK said: ‘As a member of Maritime UK, Seafarers UK welcomes this opportunity to enthusiastically support these awards and the recognition they will bring to the men and women who work across the UK’s diverse maritime and marine industries.’

The Maritime UK Awards are open to businesses and organisations of all sizes.

The categories mirror themes in the UK Government’s recently-published strategy for the sector, Maritime 2050, with entries closing on 13 June.