Pebblebeach Fundraising expands operational services & offers two free reviews

Pebblebeach Fundraising is developing its portfolio of charity and hospice sector services and offering a free, no obligation strategic and operational review to two charities to kickstart the launch.

Pebblebeach Fundraising is launching new training and consultancy services to provide its charity and hospice clients with affordable, specialist and high-quality services to support their organisational development.

The new services are designed to complement Pebblebeach’s long-standing fundraising support services and centre around training and consultancy for small and medium-sized charities. The training courses will be focused at Boards, Senior Management Teams and fundraisers looking to strengthen their team efficiency, align the executive and non-executive functions and unlock creative solutions to challenges the organisation may be facing. Consultancy will focus on working with charities and hospices on their organisational sustainability, interim management and strategic development.

The services follow Pebblebeach’s most successful year, a team expansion, rebrand and digital transformation project. The bespoke services will be delivered by the whole Pebblebeach team, headed up by Founder Ash Gilbert and Director Alex Brooks-Johnson, who together have over 40 years’ experience in the voluntary sector.

To kick-start the launch of the new training and consultancy services, Pebblebeach is inviting charities to apply for one of two free, no obligation strategic and operational reviews.

Ash Gilbert, Pebblebeach Founder, said: