CFNI and Pears launch new community fund

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) has launched a new fund in partnership with the Pears Foundation focused on encouraging and developing greater understanding between people of different backgrounds.

The Pears Community Spaces Fund will give grants of up to £5,000 and will be open for applications from community and voluntary groups who can demonstrate a partnership approach to addressing identified need. The grants awarded will give space to groups to connect, share ideas, explore and learn together.

Funding may be used to carry out joint activities or events aimed at bringing different communities together, whether that be communities of faith, ethnicity, neighbourhood or of different backgrounds. It may also be put towards using shared spaces in local communities.

Dawn Shackels, Director of Peace Building and Communities at CFNI said: “When we connect people who care to causes that matter, we encourage communities to be proud of who they are and to work together to be innovative and take risks in trying new solutions to problems”.

Encouraging joint working and cohesion

Sir Trevor Pears, Executive Chair of Pears Foundation said: “Pears Foundation is committed to supporting communities across the UK. We are pleased to be working with the Community Foundation to address these universal challenges and through this funding, give groups and communities in Northern Ireland the space to work together.”

CFNI said the Pears Community Spaces Fund is more than simply a pot of financial support but will be a creative vehicle to encourage joint working and cohesion between groups, encouraging and supporting collaboration to bring different communities together.

CFNI and the Pears Community Fund have designed the programme to achieve:

A stronger community sector equipped to face today’s challenges

A more confident and vocal community sector

Safer, stronger, confident individuals and communities thriving after the conflict

A safer NI for those most marginalised and vulnerable

Organisations with an income over £250,000 are not eligible to apply.

The Pears Community Spaces Fund will be open for applications until 2 July. For further information and fund criteria visit the Community Foundation of Northern Ireland website or email Mhughes@communityfoundationni.org