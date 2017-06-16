New funding for disability in N Ireland

Projects supporting people with learning disabilities are set to benefit with grants of up to £10,000, the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) has announced.

The funding comes from the ARN Foundation, an independent charitable trust, set up by Alan Nappin. Mr Nappin sold his lighting business, Ansel, which has a present in Warrington and Belfast, in 2014 for £38 million. CFNI are administering the fund.

Under this round of funding, which is worth £50,000, the ARN Foundation has chosen to focus specifically on supporting organisations working with some of the 33,000 people in Northern Ireland with a learning disability.

Speaking about the new Fund, Alan Nappin, Founder and Chairman of the ARN Foundation said: “We are delighted to announce these grants and we hope to make a difference to the lives of people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland. We specifically wanted to focus on learning disabilities for our first round of grants because of the great and immediate need for funding of projects.”

Projects which meet the following criteria can apply for support:​

· Projects must work with people with a learning disability.

· Priority will be given to projects supporting people aged 18 – 25

· Projects must take no more that 12 months to complete from the date of the first payment.

Examples of types of projects that may be supported by The ARN Foundation include:

· Education, training and leisure opportunities for people with a learning disability.

· Initiatives to improve community facilities for those with a learning disability.

· Projects promoting creativity and self-expression through drama, music or the arts for people with a learning disability.

Applications can be submitted through the Community Fund of Northern Ireland website, with the closing date 21st July 2017 at 1pm. Further details and all queries should be directed to the Grants Team at 02890 245927.

