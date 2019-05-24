Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Agency offers free £5,000 website to a local Hampshire organisation

Posted by on 24 May 2019
Southampton web agency Steadfast Collective is marketing its fourth anniversary by giving away a website worth up to £5,000 to a local charity, small business or voluntary organisation in Hampshire.

Founded in 2015, Steadfast Collective is a web application design and development studio in Southampton, focused on crafting experiences.

Steadfast Collective’s Managing Director, Peter Heslop, 26, has seen the business grow from a one-man band to a digital studio with seven permanent staff and an office on the outskirts of the New Forest.

The agency works with other Southampton web agencies, entrepreneurs, local SMEs and non-profits. Clients include Holly Tucker MBE, founder of Not On the High Street, The Cambridge Satchel Company, and Etch UK.

The website giveaway competition is open for entries until 31 May 2019 via the Steadfast Collective website. Nominations are open for any “Hampshire charity, small business or non-profit that you think deserves the prize”.

 

 

 

