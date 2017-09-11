Institute of Fundraising issues speaker call for 2018 Convention

The Institute of Fundraising has issued its call for session proposals for next year’s Fundraising Convention 2018, which takes place at London’s Barbican from 2-4 July.

For the Fundraising Convention, the IoF is looking for sessions that will ‘reflect the diversity of people, causes and techniques that make our fundraising community one that’s worth championing’. It is interested in hearing from fundraisers from charities across the UK of all sizes and causes, as well as speakers from other sectors, and is also keen to champion the best ideas and campaigns delivered worldwide.

The IoF is looking for sessions that will be part of the following tracks:

Individual Giving

Digital Fundraising

Community, Events and Volunteers

Partnerships

Philanthropy

Bigger Picture

Personal Effectiveness

Legacy Fundraising

Trusts and Foundations

Anyone with a proposal is invited to submit their details on the Convention site no later than 5pm on 6 October.

