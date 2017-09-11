Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Institute of Fundraising issues speaker call for 2018 Convention

Posted by on 11 September 2017 in News
The has issued its call for session proposals for next year’s Fundraising Convention 2018, which takes place at London’s Barbican from 2-4 July.

For the Fundraising Convention, the IoF is looking for sessions that will ‘reflect the diversity of people, causes and techniques that make our fundraising community one that’s worth championing’. It is interested in hearing from fundraisers from charities across the UK of all sizes and causes, as well as speakers from other sectors, and is also keen to champion the best ideas and campaigns delivered worldwide.

The IoF is looking for sessions that will be part of the following tracks:

  • Individual Giving
  • Digital Fundraising
  • Community, and Volunteers
  • Partnerships
  • Philanthropy
  • Bigger Picture
  • Personal Effectiveness
  • Legacy Fundraising
  • Trusts and Foundations

Anyone with a proposal is invited to submit their details on the Convention site no later than 5pm on 6 October.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

