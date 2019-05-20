Volunteering opportunities available at IFC 2019 & IoF Scottish Fundraising Conference

Resource Alliance and IoF Scotland are both looking for volunteer helpers for events this summer.

Resource Alliance is seeking 20 session leaders for IFC 2019, which takes place in the Netherlands on 15-18 October. These are the first point of contact for speakers if they require any assistance before, during or after their session.

In addition, session leaders will work as a group and act as an information point for delegates, speakers and the Resource Alliance staff.

Resource Alliance is looking for people who work in fundraising, come from a country with an emerging philanthropic culture, and who may be from charities with a small training budget, or fundraisers starting out as consultants.

If an application is successful, the session leader will be required to pay a discounted registration fee of by 31 August 2019. They will also be responsible for their own travel to/from IFC 2019, including all arrangements, payment and required travel documents.

It is asking people to apply by 22 June 2019.

IoF Scotland is also seeking volunteers, for this year’s IoF Scottish Fundraising Conference. It will place on the 1 and 2 October 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Volunteers for this event will receive:

Free entry to both days of the IoF Scottish Fundraising Conference

Opportunity to attend selected sessions on a range of fundraising topics and issues

Valuable experience in team working and event management

Networking opportunities

Repayment of your travel expenses

Ticket to the Awards Gala Dinner on Tuesday 1 October

Accommodation for the duration of the event (if required)

Applications open today (20 May), with a deadline for submissions of 26 July.