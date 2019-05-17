ClearCourse acquires InstaGiv

ClearCourse Partnership has announced its acquisition of charity mobile and digital fundraising solutions provider instaGiv.

The deal is ClearCourse’s first acquisition in the fundraising and donations space and its eighth since it was founded in October 2018.

ClearCourse is seeking to acquire innovative technology companies that provide software and services to a variety of membership organisations including non-profits, trade associations, trade unions, sporting bodies and charities.

Its expansion into donations and fundraising through its acquisition of instaGiv will enable it to provide an extended range of complementary products and services to its existing companies’ clients, many of which have fundraising requirements. In turn, ClearCourse will support the continued development of instaGiv through the provision of operational and financial resource as well as commercial and operational synergies from across the Group.

InstaGiv works with over 300 UK-registered charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Tearfund and Amnesty international, to help facilitate their mobile fundraising, and to date has helped raise over £7.5 million.

Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, commented:

“As one of the market leaders in the mobile donations and fundraising space, instaGiv is an excellent addition to the ClearCourse Partnership. It brings exceptional new products and services to the group that will significantly enhance our group offerings for clients with fundraising requirements. The strategic acquisition will also allow our existing companies to target the fundraising and charity sector with a combined complementary solution incorporating instGiv’s capabilities.”

Michael Carlin, Managing Director and Founder of instaGiv, said:

“Becoming part of the ClearCourse Partnership is a truly exciting step in instaGiv’s development. Our mission is to build the best products and services for our clients, helping them raise money to make a difference. The resources we will have access to as part of the Partnership, as well as the opportunities for operational and commercial synergies with ClearCourse’s other companies, will help us deliver on this commitment. We look forward to working with Gerry and the team as we take our business into the next chapter.”

In April, ClearCourse announced that it had acquired NetXtra, which provides integrated digital services to the membership, charity, not-for-profit and e-commerce sectors. Its other acquisitions are postal look-up an validation solution Crafty Clicks, MillerTech, Silverbear, Clear Direct Debit, APT Solutions and Circdata.