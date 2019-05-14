British Council seeks delivery partners in Northern Ireland

Grant funding is available for Northern Ireland organisations to become Delivery Partners in Active Citizens, the British Council’s social leadership training programme which promotes intercultural dialogue and community-led social development, working with participants aged 18 and over.

Active Citizens is open to a range of organisations, including grassroots and religious groups, sports teams, businesses, education providers, charities, youth organisations, arts organisations and social entrepreneurs.

It connects thousands of like-minded people around the world who collectively want to make a fairer and more inclusive society.

The role of the Delivery Partner includes:

• Deciding how the organisation is going to deliver the programme, working with stakeholders, partners and networks in their community to design and deliver the Active Citizens programme;

• Identifying two facilitators to deliver the Active Citizens Learning Journey;

• Recruiting 30+ participants and running Community Workshops where the facilitators deliver the Learning Journey;

• Supporting the participants to develop their own local social action projects;

• Supporting the participants to design and host a visit from a group of UK and international Active Citizens as part of an International Study Visit;

• Nominating two participants to take part in an International Study Visit in the UK or internationally and supporting their cascade on their return;

• Managing the grant, monitoring and reporting on progress, and submitting an end of cycle narrative and financial report to the British Council on programme completion.

Applications are open for 2019-2020 UK delivery partners. Deadline is 23.00 on 3 June 2019.

Grants are offered in two parts:

a contribution to the costs of running the Active Citizens programme in their community

and to facilitate international and UK networking and exchange.

The delivery grant is up to £8,000, and the international travel grant is determined by the events in which each partner takes part.

The next deadline for applications is at 23:00 on Monday 3 June 2019.

