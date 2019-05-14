Access Group acquires Joyful to enhance charity & membership suite

The Access Group, which last year acquired Rapidata, has announced the new acquisition of Joyful, the supplier of not-for-profit donor and member attraction website software.

Since its launch ten years ago, Joyful has helped 900 customers across Europe and Australia to create a digital presence, raise tens of millions of pounds and make more impact. Joyful is also a Google Ad Grant partner in the UK and has built a Google Ads Marketing tool using the machine learning capabilities that helps to magnify charity reach and engagement.

Chris Bayne, CEO of Access, commented:

“The addition of Joyful further strengthens our not-for-profit suite and our overall presence in this market. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Joyful’s customers over coming months and years, while further supporting them to serve their chosen causes.”

Tom Latchford, CEO and founder of Joyful said:

“We are confident that Access is the right partner to join forces with to take Joyful to the next level. We’re excited to be able to provide integrated CRM and website functionality together with sophisticated online marketing tools.”

Access also recently announced the launch of Access Workspace, a platform for connected and collaborative working that brings together all departments across a not-for-profit business, from fundraising, volunteers, finance, HR, IT and compliance.

Photo by Hitarth Jadhav from Pexels