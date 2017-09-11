Discounted Will-writing service from Co-op marks Remember A Charity in your Will week

Members of the Remember A Charity consortium can offer their charity supporters discounts of up to 20% on Will-writing services via Co-Op Legal Services.

Charity supporters that take up the offer will be able to write their Will online and access legal advice from Co-op’s specialist advisory team over the telephone.

With the Remember A Charity discount, customers can get up to 20% off Co-op’s Will Writing Services with prices starting from only £99 + VAT (£118.80) for a standard single Will or £169 + VAT (£202.80) for standard mirror Wills. Customers accessing the service via phone will need to quote ‘Remember A Charity’.

The discount is open to anyone, not solely supporters of charities that are members of the Remember a Charity consortium.

The partnership has been announced on the first day of Remember A Charity in your Will Week (11-17 September 2017), the annual campaign to promote and encourage charitable bequests in people’s Wills. This is the fifth year that Co-Op Legal Services have partnered with Remember A Charity.

James Antoniou, Head of Wills for Co-op Legal Services said: “We work with a number of large and smaller charities offering affordable Will-writing services to their supporters. As such we understand that there is certainly a desire for clients to leave charitable gifts of all types in Wills for a variety of reasons and this is something that the charities heavily rely on. These gifts can be small or large and they don’t necessarily have to be financial.”

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity added: “We hope this Remember A Charity Week will encourage even more people to consider how they can have their say on the world they want to pass on. If everyone left just a small amount to good causes, once they’ve taken care of loved ones, it could make an enormous difference for future generations.”

