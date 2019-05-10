Two-day Gift Aid course in Manchester next month

Next month sees a two-day course in Manchester on the essential elements of Gift Aid.

The Essentials Gift Aid course takes place on 26-27 June at the George House Trust Conference Suite and is presented by Phil Robson of Giftease.

Phil says: “So many people continue to join the sector with little or no knowledge of the rules and regulations surrounding Gift Aid, and yet are expected to manage the process with donors and visitors. Our workshops take delegates through the process, focusing on the first day on the basics needed to run an effective Gift Aid scheme, putting the organisation at the heart of good Gift Aid practice, and supporting individuals through a maze of Gift Aid rules.

“On day two we focus on the benefits rules and how they affect every aspect of Gift Aid. We also take delegates through how an HMRC audit is run.”

Three years ago, Robson joined forces with Elanor Hoskin of The Charity Knowledge Hub. Their Gift Aid workshops are taking place across the country with Manchester (June) and London (October) planned for this year.

Delegates are invited to complete a pre workshop questionnaire, tailoring workshops to match the skills of those attending, giving practical examples of how to implement the HMRC rules and regulations.