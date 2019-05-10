Coca-Cola Thank You Fund seeks new applications from Irish youth projects

The 2019 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has opened to applications from youth projects across Ireland.

Now in its ninth year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which is operated in partnership with YouthAction Northern Ireland and The Irish Youth Foundation, works with a range of charities, community groups, sporting organisations, voluntary groups and NGOs to support new initiatives that inspire and support young people aged 16-25.

The 2019 Fund was launched by breakfast radio show host, Pete Snodden, YouthAction Northern Ireland and Mary Peters Trust – a recipient of one of last year’s grants ­­­ – in Lisburn on 9 May.

In 2019, grants totalling €100,000 will be awarded to projects under the categories of education and training, diversity and inclusion in young people and those that take an innovative approach to demonstrating sustainability. This year will see the total figure donated by the Fund reach over €1,000,000.

The Fund will focus on one overall theme: ‘Working with communities in Ireland and Northern Ireland to inspire and support young people’, with applications sought in three categories:

Educational and Training Programmes for Young People

Programmes that support diversity and inclusivity in young people

Programmes that take an innovative approach to demonstrating sustainability to young people

This year, there will also be a People’s Choice Award, with members of the public invited to vote for their favourite project among the final 20 shortlisted organisations.

Applications for funding can be made online until midnight on Friday 12 July. Leaders of the shortlisted projects will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of judges in September, with the winners of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund and The People’s Choice Award announced at Zeminar, a three-day exhibition focusing on the mental and physical wellbeing of 15-20 year olds in Ireland, which takes place in National Sports Campus in Dublin from 8–10 October 2019.

Matthieu Seguin, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland said:

“2019 marks a major milestone for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, as we prepare to celebrate the donation of over €1,000,000 to non-profit groups across the island of Ireland. Inspired by the creativity of the leaders in our local community year on year, we feel so privileged as a company to be part of their story and to support their efforts to empower our future change leaders. “The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was set up to enable a network of youth-orientated groups and organisations to effect change, so we’re delighted to once again be making €100,000 in funding available to this year’s applicants.”

Main image: by William Cherry / Press Eye. Pictured at the launch of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund 2019: Pete Snodden, Cool FM radio host and Coca-Cola Thank You Fund Ambassador, Dame Mary Peters, Founder of the Mary Peters Trust, and youth coaches from the Mary Peters Trust.