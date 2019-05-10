BMA Humanitarian Fund opens for ‘life-changing’ projects overseas

The BMA is inviting applicants for its 2019 Humanitarian Fund, which supports UK healthcare staff to deliver life-changing, sustainable humanitarian projects across the world.
Now in its 15th year, the BMA Humanitarian Fund has supported 227 projects across 45 low-income countries ranging from nurse-led intervention to improve care for patients with non-communicable diseases in Myanmar, to cervical smear testing for women in rural Zimbabwe.
The fund provides small grants to registered health professionals working in the UK public healthcare system to undertake overseas projects that provide health benefits to the local population and will be available this year for projects taking place between July 2019 and July 2020.
It is open for applications until Friday 17 May or until the cap of 100 applications has been reached.
BMA international committee chair, Dr Terry John, said:
“As the Humanitarian Fund enters its 15th year, it is a great privilege to reopen this important fund which has enabled the delivery of so many life-changing projects across the globe.
“The BMA is pleased to be able to continue supporting local communities to improve the health of patients who would ordinarily be unable to access care; ranging from paediatric oncology in Sierra Leone to reducing incidences of HIV and malaria in Malawi.
“Working in often incredibly challenging and demanding circumstances, it is gratifying to hear of the work of NHS staff whose devotion to these projects has made an incredible difference to lives of many patients and we will continue to support them in their life-saving work.”
