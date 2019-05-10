BMA Humanitarian Fund opens for ‘life-changing’ projects overseas

The BMA is inviting applicants for its 2019 Humanitarian Fund, which supports UK healthcare staff to deliver life-changing, sustainable humanitarian projects across the world.

Now in its 15th year, the BMA Humanitarian Fund has supported 227 projects across 45 low-income countries ranging from nurse-led intervention to improve care for patients with non-communicable diseases in Myanmar, to cervical smear testing for women in rural Zimbabwe.

The fund provides small grants to registered health professionals working in the UK public healthcare system to undertake overseas projects that provide health benefits to the local population and will be available this year for projects taking place between July 2019 and July 2020.

It is open for applications until Friday 17 May or until the cap of 100 applications has been reached.

BMA international committee chair, Dr Terry John, said: