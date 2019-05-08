IoF’s Change Collective to host workshops to help make fundraising more inclusive

The Institute of Fundraising is hosting a series of workshops designed to help make the profession more equal, diverse and inclusive. It is inviting BAME, disabled and LGBT+ fundraisers to help co-create programmes that will help achieve this, based on lived experience.

The Change Collective, announced in November 2018, was created to deliver the Institute’s Manifesto for Change, which was developed by its Independent Expert Advisory Panel on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Priority areas

The first workshop will be held on 15th July. The Institute is asking BAME, disabled and LGBT+ fundraisers to be a part of the event, which is designed to inform and co-create the Institute’s approach to Affinity Networks and Role model programmes. These were identified as priority activities within its Manifesto for Change.

This workshop will be led and delivered by Joy Warmington and Cheryl Garvey, of brap, the charity which helps people, communities, and the organisations that serve them “turn equality into reality”.

There is no charge to attend. Reasonable expenses are on offer from the Institute, should travel costs prevent a delegate from attending.

Joy Warmington, Chief Executive, brap, explained the significance of the workshop. She said: “We are really looking forward to supporting this day and enabling the ideas of fundraisers whose voices are often marginalised to be heard. We anticipate that this will be an event which will kickstart the co-creation process between the Institute of Fundraising and fundraisers from the BAME, differently-abled and LGBT+ community, so that we can work together to get the right programmes to grow a more diverse and inclusive profession.

“Please come along – there is room for honesty, creativity and for action which moves this agenda forward.”

Sufina Ahmad, Chair of the expert panel on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, said: “This workshop takes the IoF’s approach of embedding lived experience of prejudice and underrepresentation in the development of its Manifesto for Change to the next level of granularity.

“We need BAME fundraisers, disabled fundraisers and LGBT+ fundraisers to come together to co-create two important initiatives identified by the EDI Panel – Affinity networks and a role model programme. Please do get involved.”

WATCH: Institute of Fundraising – Change Collective