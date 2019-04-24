Coram receives largest ever single gift of £4m

Coram has received its largest ever single gift: £4 million from the Paul Hamblyn Foundation, which will fund The Hamlyn Endowment for the Rights and Voice of Children, the charity has announced.

The endowment will enable Coram to scale up its work on delivering children’s rights and on ensuring their voices are heard by policy makers and society more widely. In addition, the charity will be able to work with hundreds more young people and build their ability to act as advocates for children and young people, while the funds will also directly benefit thousands more through building the charity’s capacity to provide legal advice to children and families struggling for representation.

The charity was founded in 1739. The Foundation has previously supported Coram, making its first grant to it in 1997.

Moira Sinclair, Chief Executive of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, said:

“We know just how valuable long term, consistent and flexible funding can be to organisations. At a time when civil society is under financial stress, and the world around us feels increasingly fractured, we feel the need to act, to show our backing for some key organisations, ones that we see as critical to and influential in the sectors we support, and it is for this reason that we have made this decision to endow Coram.”

Commenting on the gift, Dr Carol Homden CBE, CEO of Coram said: