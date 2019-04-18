10 corporate partnerships benefitting charities around the UK

Here are ten corporate partnerships benefitting charities in a range of ways, from raising vital funds, to providing and supporting valuable services.

Miller Homes & Habitat for Humanity

A team of volunteers from Miller Homes are taking part in a Global Village Trip to Malawi for development charity, Habitat for Humanity in a bid to transform the lives of families in the African country. The volunteers will be helping to build new homes for orphans and vulnerable children, Each volunteer will have to raise a minimum of £1,000 to be a part of the trip, and the rest is being funded by Miller Homes.

We are delighted to launch an exciting new partnership with @SabreEducation ! We can now offer our clients the opportunity to twin tea-points and boardrooms, enabling the build of kitchen facilities and classrooms for schools in Ghana! https://t.co/C0AbpdFYCF #charity #fitout — ThirdWay Interiors (@ThisIsThirdWay) April 11, 2019

ThirdWay Group & Sabre Education

ThirdWay Group’s charitable venture ThirdWay Trust has partnered with Sabre Education. Since last year Thirdway has encouraged clients to twin their toilets on projects it has worked on with Toilet Twinning. Now, in collaboration with Sabre Education, ThirdWay is offering clients the opportunity to twin other areas of their commercial office space such as tea-points and boardrooms, funding the build of school kitchen facilities or classrooms respectively in the developing world. The partnership launched in April with a football fundraiser day, inviting subcontractors and other friends of the business along to compete and raising over £13,000 in one afternoon. This money is enough for a school kitchen facility in Ghana, furnishing of a classroom in Ghana and also will enable the build of 100 clean, safe toilets.

P&O Cruises & Teenage Cancer Trust

P&O Cruises has raised £300,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. The partnership began in 2015 and is aiming to smash its half a million target by December 2020. To raise the money, the team at P&O Cruises took part in fundraising initiatives both at their head office and on-board, such as foreign coin collections, summer fete events, and donations from ship visit ticket sales. The team has also taken on sponsored challenges such as the London and Edinburgh Marathons. At least half of the £300,000 was raised through P&O Cruises ‘Trek the Deck’ challenge, a 5km walk around the ship’s deck. Guests donate £10 to enter, and receive a specially designed Teenage Cancer Trust and P&O Cruises t-shirt. The activity was originally launched on two ships during summer 2018, but it was so popular with passengers that it is now a year-round feature on the entire fleet.

We are extremely excited to announce that we have partnered with @hootsuite to train our apprentices and support North West charities 💻💡 Find out how here 👇🏽https://t.co/EwG9bqEmfd pic.twitter.com/a1mTRQo30B — The Juice Academy (@TheJuiceAcademy) March 22, 2019

The Juice Academy & Hootsuite

The Juice Academy has formed a partnership with Hootsuite to support apprentices and charities in the North West region. Juice Academy apprentices will receive training on how to use the platform, as well as free licenses for the duration of their apprenticeship programme and guest lectures from Hootsuite’s leading practitioners. Hootsuite will also fund the ‘top up fee’ of one charitable/not for profit organisation on every Juice Academy cohort going forward. It means that charities can put the people who run their social media platforms on the programme to be professionally trained by Juice Academy tutors free of charge.

The Pavers Foundation & Macmillan Cancer Support

The Pavers Foundation, founded by family-owned shoe retailer, Pavers, has donated £62,500 to Macmillan Cancer Support, after staff nominated it to be their charity of the year. Through the donation, 2,232 Macmillan nursing hours will be funded to help care for those affected by cancer across the UK. The charity of the year initiative involved staff in the head office and across the 169 Pavers stores voting for their favourite charity from a shortlist of four. To show support to its three runner-up charities, The Foundation also donated £2,500 to Brain Tumour Charity, Children with Cancer UK and Barretstown.

We are delighted to have been chosen and can’t thank you enough!! https://t.co/mJkDVRT1iF — 💜 GraceDearTrust 💜 (@GraceDearTrust1) April 2, 2019

Simply & The Grace Dear Trust

Simply, the non-bank lender, has chosen The Grace Dear Trust as its first-ever annual charity. The Grace Dear Trust is a mental health charity close to Simply’s heart, set up after losing Grace, a friend of two Simply employees, to suicide in February 2017. The charity was chosen after a shortlist of charities was put to a company-wide vote. Simply has already kicked off its fundraising efforts: at a recent staff event, it raffled 17 prizes, donated by the company’s partners, and raised over £3000. Future events are being planned and are likely to include sponsored runs and other sporting events. Simply will match all monies raised throughout the next 12 months, pound for pound.

It’s @WWF’s @earthhour 🐼🌍 tonight—switch off for the planet between 8.30-9.30pm! Have an Octopus Energy smart meter? Pledge to halve your energy use and we’ll donate £5 to World Wildlife Fund if you do 🧡 #OctopusforEarthHour #Connect2Earth

Pledge now: https://t.co/UVLjiI3bCt pic.twitter.com/nCXi9Jwuyj — Octopus Energy (@octopus_energy) March 30, 2019

Octopus Energy & WWF

Octopus Energy donated £5 to WWF on behalf of every smart metered customer who halved their domestic consumption between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday 30 March – Earth Hour. Eligible Octopus Energy customers received their usual electricity consumption for that hour, calculated using smart meter tech and based on the household’s average electricity consumption for the previous four Saturdays and were challenged to beat it by using less than half.

JD.com & WWF

JD.com is partnering with WWF again this year in support of the Earth Hour movement. Under the partnership, JD has launched a range of sustainability initiatives in recycling and green packaging across its business, including a new round of clothing recycling, where clothing picked up from its customers is sent either to recycling facilities or distributed to those in need. As part of the effort, a dozen universities and companies have set up physical booths where people can donate clothes. A similar drive last year collected more than 200,000 items from 47 cities across China, and a total of more than 1 million items of clothing have been collected so far under JD’s programme.

Get your #FridayFeeling with this post from our wonderful charity partners @OliverBonas with their new post about their #confidence candle which supports UK Youth.

It's a "A bright scent for bright futures"

Read more here: https://t.co/r23nPXiabc pic.twitter.com/7jnvJ7TWG0 — UK Youth (@UKYouth) April 12, 2019

Oliver Bonas and UK Youth

Oliver Bonas has chosen UK Youth to be its Be Kind Charity Partner for 2019 and 2020. It will be supporting UK Youth through raising awareness of its work, donations from the sale of a range of products in store, online and team fundraising, and providing engagement opportunities for young people to develop their skills and experience. Oliver Bonas will also donate 4p out of every 5p paper bag sold to UK Youth. A number of OB products will be sold in aid of UK Youth across the two-year partnership with many developed with the UK Youth team and their young members.

Well Pharmacy & Stroke Association

Well Pharmacy and Stroke Association have announced their end of partnership results, with over £200,000 raised and over 86,000 blood pressure checks completed. Launching in January 2017, the key aim of the partnership was to raise awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke, to encourage the general public to get their blood pressure checked and treated to reduce the risk of stroke. By the end of the partnership in December 2018, 2,726 ‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ events had taken place in the pharmacies, with Well Pharmacy teams completing over 86,000 blood pressure checks across the UK – 72% above target. Over £200,000 had also been raised with Well Pharmacy’s Director of Transformation, Chris Ellett completing 12 challenges in 12 months; and the company’s Healthcare Service Centre in Stoke-on-Trent raising a total of £17,000.