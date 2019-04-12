The Ireland Funds America appoints President and CEO

The Ireland Funds America has appointed David Cronin as its new President and CEO. He takes up the role in June.

Cronin has worked in philanthropy for the last decade, raising and investing over $100 million in his role as chief executive of UL Foundation, the fundraising arm of the University of Limerick. He has worked closely with Chuck Feeney, Atlantic Philanthropies and The Ireland Funds. He is also a member of the Munster Rugby Commercial Board.

Before that Cronin was Chief Operations Officer of QUMAS, a tech startup specialising in governance, risk and compliance management which was acquired in a multi-million euro deal by Dessault Systemes.

His early career was on Wall Street where he worked as an equities and options trader for Wall Street Access. He holds a Masters in International Business from Trinity College Dublin and is a graduate of University College Cork.

John Fitzpatrick, Chairman of The Ireland Funds America, said: “David has the experience, energy and integrity to ensure the future success of The Ireland Funds America. We are delighted to have secured a business leader of his calibre, who understands and reflects our core values and mission so intrinsically”.

Meanwhile, the Ireland Funds has postponed opening its grant rounds which were originally scheduled to accept applications in March.

Set up in 1976, and now with chapters in 12 countries, The Ireland Funds has raised over $600 million for nonprofit organisations in Ireland and Irish causes around the world, benefiting more than 3,200 different organisations with both financial and non-financial support.

