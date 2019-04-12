Giving Hope: The Journey of the For-Purpose Organisation and Its Quest for Success

Giving Hope brings together inductive concepts of business research with the deductive models of academic research to present best practices in fundraising.

Peter Dalton and Robinson Roe’s guide for fundraisers focuses on the concepts of emotional fundraising, lifetime value and the donor pyramid. It includes case studies of Plan International, Mater Foundation, and Oxfam Australia.



Robinson Roe is the Managing Director of OneTrust Australia & New Zealand. He has a Masters of Management, Bachelor of Engineering and global experiences of leading teams in America, Europe and Asia. This combination of experience and academic study has led to the formation of the Integral Organisation Model.

Peter Dalton CFRE FFIA is a former National Chairman of the Fundraising Institute Australia (FIA). In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the profession of fundraising, he was awarded FIA’s 2016 Arthur Venn Fundraiser of the Year. As Principal of is a former National Chairman of the Fundraising Institute Australia (FIA). In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the profession of fundraising, he was awarded FIA’s 2016 Arthur Venn Fundraiser of the Year. As Principal of Fundraising Futures , he provides strategic fundraising counsel to major Australian and international For-Purpose organisations.

Dalton explains why he wrote ‘Giving Hope’.

He said: “With over 30 years as a fundraising professional, working with For-Purpose Organisations, their boards, and executives across a wide range of causes and countries, I find the fundraising profession remains a mystery to many. “Many of the very best fundraising professionals recruited to for-purpose organisations are being set up to fail, even if the organisation has a good understanding of fundraising. They will fail because the Organisation recruiting them has the wrong structure, the wrong culture, and does not have the organisational learning culture to enable great fundraising to thrive. “I realised what the problem was but didn’t know how to solve it, how to change the organisational culture of my clients, leading to great fundraising. “I needed to find an organisational change guru to solve my fundraising problem. What I didn’t realise, when I invited Robinson Roe to co-author this book, was the very organisational changes needed to create great fundraising also change how marketing and programme delivery teams relate to fundraising and to each other. “Even more profoundly, I discovered that the changes needed to achieve great fundraising could positively impact the entire For-Purpose Organisation and realign it to its purpose. “Giving Hope provides the synthesis and integration of the intellectual and experiential thinking around organisational leadership and development, focusing on three organisations as case studies – Plan International, Mater Foundation, and Oxfam Australia – with the aim of informing For-Purpose organisations about fundraising leadership.”

Giving Hope: The Journey of the For-Purpose Organisation and Its Quest for Success out of 5 based on ratings. 3921 user reviews