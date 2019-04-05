21 charities shortlisted for Charity Governance Awards

Dementia UK, FareShare and the Muslim Women’s Network UK are among the 21 charities from across the UK shortlisted to receive one of seven Charity Governance Awards, each of which comes with a £5,000 unrestricted grant.

The Charity Governance Awards winners will be announced at the official awards reception at the Clothworkers’ Hall in London on 22 May, featuring a keynote speech by Nat Sloane CBE, England Chair for The National Community Lottery Fund.

Charity Governance Awards 2019 Shortlist

Board Diversity and Inclusivity

Contact, Manchester Young People’s Theatre Ltd

SignHealth

University of Bristol Students’ Union (Bristol SU)

Embracing Digital

Home-Start Richmond, Kingston and Hounslow

Parents and Children Together (PACT)

Sheffield Flourish (Recovery Enterprises)

Embracing Opportunity and Harnessing Risk

Camuscross & Duisdale Initiative

Coventry & Warwickshire Mind

The Unicorn Centre (Riding for the Disabled Association)

Improving Impact – charities with 3 staff or fewer

Green’s Windmill Trust

St Peter’s Community Wellbeing Projects

The Commonwealth Resounds

Improving Impact – charities with 4-25 paid staff

Derry Well Women

Friends of St Nicholas Fields

Muslim Women’s Network UK

Improving Impact – charities with 26+ paid staff

FareShare

The Forward Trust

YMCA North Tyneside

Managing Turnaround

Dementia UK

Dorset Mind

The Patients Association

Michael Jarvis, who chairs the Awards for the organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, said:

“Congratulations to all these successful shortlisted candidates. The Charity Governance Awards may be in their fourth year, but we continue to hear about new and exciting initiatives from our entrants each year. “Charities exist in a challenging climate, so successful governance stories from the frontline can provide powerful examples for the whole sector to follow. Our shortlisted candidates have proved that low budgets, limited resources and other pressures need not be an obstacle to digital innovation, building diverse and vibrant boards, or turning around the most difficult of situations.”

The judging panel included Dawn Austwick (CEO, The National Lottery Community Fund), Vinay Nair (Co-founder, Lightful), Dan Corry (CEO, New Philanthropy Capital), David Gold (CEO, Prospectus) and Janet Thorne (CEO, Reach Volunteering).

Main image: finalist FareShare