21 charities shortlisted for Charity Governance Awards

Posted by on 5 April 2019 in News
Dementia UK, FareShare and the Muslim Women’s Network UK are among the 21 charities from across the UK shortlisted to receive one of seven Charity , each of which comes with a £5,000 unrestricted grant.

The Charity Governance Awards winners will be announced at the official awards reception at the Clothworkers’ Hall in London on 22 May, featuring a keynote speech by Nat Sloane CBE, England Chair for The National Community Lottery Fund.

 

Charity Governance Awards 2019 Shortlist 

 

Board Diversity and Inclusivity

  • Contact, Manchester Young People’s Theatre Ltd
  • SignHealth
  • University of Bristol Students’ Union (Bristol SU)

Embracing Digital

  • Home-Start Richmond, Kingston and Hounslow
  • Parents and Children Together (PACT)
  • Sheffield Flourish (Recovery Enterprises)

Embracing Opportunity and Harnessing Risk

  • Camuscross & Duisdale Initiative
  • Coventry & Warwickshire Mind
  • The Unicorn Centre (Riding for the Disabled Association)

Improving Impact – charities with 3 staff or fewer

  • Green’s Windmill Trust
  • St Peter’s Community Wellbeing Projects
  • The Commonwealth Resounds

Improving Impact – charities with 4-25 paid staff

  • Derry Well Women
  • Friends of St Nicholas Fields
  • Muslim Women’s Network UK

Improving Impact – charities with 26+ paid staff

  • FareShare
  • The Forward Trust 
  • YMCA North Tyneside

Managing Turnaround

Michael Jarvis, who chairs the Awards for the organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, said:

“Congratulations to all these successful shortlisted candidates. The Charity Governance Awards may be in their fourth year, but we continue to hear about new and exciting initiatives from our entrants each year.

“Charities exist in a challenging climate, so successful governance stories from the frontline can provide powerful examples for the whole sector to follow. Our shortlisted candidates have proved that low budgets, limited resources and other pressures need not be an obstacle to digital innovation, building diverse and vibrant boards, or turning around the most difficult of situations.”

The judging panel included Dawn Austwick (CEO, The National Lottery Community Fund), Vinay Nair (Co-founder, Lightful), Dan Corry (CEO, New Philanthropy Capital), David Gold (CEO, Prospectus) and Janet Thorne (CEO, Reach Volunteering).

 

Main image: finalist FareShare

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

