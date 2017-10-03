Former footballer Phil Neville supports Wonderful.org’s first Wonderful Week

Charity fundraising platform Wonderful.org is celebrating the success of its inaugural fundraising ‘Wonderful Week’, which saw participants throughout the UK clocking up miles for their chosen charities through a mixture of cycling, swimming and running, as well as fundraising through other activities.

Former Manchester United and England footballer Phil Neville and his wife Julie fronted the Wonderful Week fundraising campaign, which asked people to support charities by fundraising however they chose between the 2 and 10 September. The week saw Neville and his wife cover a distance of 100 miles through swimming, cycling and running, to raise funds for The Good Life Orphanage in Kenya.

Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald MBE and her Women’s Cycling Team – Team WNT also took part, cycling 1,500 miles to raise funds for The Christie, while Manchester locals Simon Liddiard and Dennis Lloyd completed a 50-mile bike ride from Manchester to Liverpool on Mobikes. The nine-hour ride raised funds for community project Veterans Garage, which supports ex-servicemen and women across the North West.

Other activity included founder of Wonderful.org, Kieron James covering 106 miles throughout the week with his family: 50 miles in Paris, 25 miles in London and completion of the world’s biggest half-marathon – The Great North Run, and twin sisters Lucy Cliff and Annie Cliff, and their partners Elliot Green and Ed Fox cycling a combined distance of 450 miles through a combination of bike rides through the Alps, UK and during spin classes, raising money for The Good Life Orphanage in Kenya.

Kieron James said:

“We’re so grateful of all the support and hard work from everybody who’s got behind The Wonderful Week, and the efforts of every single fundraiser – from every mile cycled to every cake baked. We look forward to many more successful fundraising events, continuing to raise even more money for charities in the future.”

