Legacy Foresight announces new hospice version of Legacy Monitor programme

Legacy Foresight is launching a dedicated version of its national Legacy Monitor programme, specifically for hospices.

Hospice Legacy Monitor has been developed to help fundraising and finance teams understand recent performance and future potential relative to other hospice charities, and the wider charity sector. It will help to make the case for more legacy investment and to shape legacy fundraising strategies across the sector. It is also cheaper than the national Legacy Monitor programme, and data only needs to be supplied once a year.

Meg Abdy, Legacy Foresight Development Director said:

“Gifts in wills are a vital source of income for British hospices, representing one-fifth of their total income. However, year on year income at individual hospices can be highly volatile, making it difficult to see the bigger picture. “We appreciate that hospice funds and resources are tight, so we’ve designed Hospice Legacy Monitor as a streamlined version of the national Legacy Monitor, available at half the cost of the national programme. “Hospices are a very important part of the legacy sector, accounting for around 8% of all legacy income, so it benefits all our clients, including the large national charities, to understand more about their performance.”

The programme has been developed with the cooperation of Hospice UK and is being promoted directly to its members.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about Hospice Legacy Monitor should contact Meg Abdy or visit the Legacy Foresight site for more information.