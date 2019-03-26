Celebrity fundraising round up for March 2019

Lorraine Kelly, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holman and Daley Thompson are among the celebrities who have been supporting a range of charities through fundraising and other activities this month. Here is a round up of some of the news.

YOU could feature in @AleshaOfficial's forthcoming book Superpower Showdown! Just place a bid in our Get in Character eBay auction 👉 https://t.co/JutlLgkIj6 Money raised will help us be there for more #younglivesvscancer #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/1AEhX2bc9V — CLIC Sargent (@CLIC_Sargent) March 7, 2019

Alesha Dixon & CLIC Sargent

Some of the UK’s most well-known authors got behind this month’s Get in Character campaign from CLIC Sargent. A seven-day eBay auction from Monday 4 March to Sunday 10 March, it gave readers the chance to become immortalised in their favourite authors’ next book, win signed books or a signed illustration. Over 50 authors took part this year in the campaign, which has raised over £35,000 for the charity since it began in 2014. Character names up for grabs included from TV personality and fan-favourite Alesha Dixon, thriller writer Stephen Leather, author Lisa Jewell and British comedy novelist Nick Spalding.

Dr Hilary Jones & WaterAid

Dr Hilary Jones has joined forces with WaterAid in a new film for its social media channels. The short film highlights how more than one in three hospitals and clinics in the world’s poorest places do not have clean water, and almost one in five do not have decent toilets. Dr Hilary Jones features as one of three medics at work, alongside Florence Anyoka, a midwife at Busongo Community Health Centre in Ghana, and Dr Martin Konè from Talo health centre in Mali.

Daley Thompson & 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Olympians Daley Thompson CBE and Snowy Brooks joined Barnardo’s Vice President Baroness Floella Benjamin and more than 20 runners for a training session preparing them for the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. The event at Battersea Park’s Millennium Arena was held by Barnardo’s to thank participating runners for their support, offer fundraising advice and give them a chance to meet their fellow Barnardo’s teammates before the big race on 28 April. The runners were put through their paces with Olympians Daley and Snowy while Baroness Benjamin gave a motivational speech and essential running advice and tips.

Kate Moss & Sightsavers

Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Rankin & Romesh Ranganathan were among a number of celebrities who are offering up close and personal experiences to fans through a special Sightsavers auction. Sightsavers teamed up with eBay for the auction, which ran from 22 February to 3 March and gave people the chance to bid on experiences including swapping jokes with Romesh Ranganathan, having a one-on-one photography session with Rankin, and a pre-gig gossip with Rita Ora as well as signed items such as a pair of Kate Moss’s shoes.

Celebrity judges & Centrepoint

Alongside a host of ‘soup-a-star’ celebrity judges including Sara Cox, Lorraine Kelly (main image) and Richard Hammond, and chefs Aldo Zilli, Thomasina Miers and William Sitwell will help judge the nation’s best homemade soup recipe in Centerpoint’s The Big Broth competition, which is supported by Yorkshire Provender. The winning Big Broth will be sold in supermarkets across the country and will be produced by Yorkshire Provender, which will be making a donation to Centrepoint for each pot sold. Aiming to sell over 400,000 pots of the winning soup, The Big Broth will help give vulnerable young people a safe place to stay, tackle health problems and find work. Entries close on 29 March.

Aiden Byrne & Mad Dogs Street Project

Cisco has revealed it has collaborated with Michelin star chef Aiden Byrne to spend the afternoon creating hot meals to give to people living on the streets in Manchester. Over 700 Cisco employees came together at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester from across the UK & Ireland on Wednesday 6 March. As part of an employee meeting they received a demonstration from Byrne, before taking to their cooking stations and making hot meals for Mad Dogs Street Project to distribute around the city. The collaboration follows Cisco’s recently announced partnership with the Trussell Trust, which aims to address social inequality in the UK and help the Trust address the complex drivers of hunger and poverty in by better understanding and utilisation of its data.

Neil & Katya Jones, & Strictly Air Ambulance

Dancing stars Neil and Katya Jones were the Celebrity Judges for the 10th anniversary Strictly Air Ambulance on Saturday 23 March at Charter Hall in Colchester. At the show, organised by Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), five amateur dancers partnered by local professional dance teachers danced against each other in friendly competition. The couple also entertained the audience with two demonstration dances.

Amanda Holman & Landmarks Half Marathon

The second London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM), which took place on Sunday 24 March, has exceeded its £6m fundraising target, surpassing last year’s total and benefiting over 180 charities across the UK. Close to 13,000 participants started the event, organised by Tommy’s, which began on Pall Mall and finished on Whitehall near Downing Street. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden joined 20 other celebrities on the start-line, including TV and radio presenter Jenni Falconer, fellow broadcaster Cel Spellman from BBC Radio 1, ‘Call the Midwife’ actor Jennifer Kirby and TV presenter and singer Cheryl Baker.