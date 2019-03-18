25th National Lottery Awards seek nominations

The National Lottery Awards celebrate their 25th birthday this year and are now open for nominations.

The awards celebrate people and projects doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding, and offer a £10,000 prize.

Nominations close on the 30 April at midnight and can be submitted online. Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding can enter. Shortlisted projects will compete in one round of public voting later in 2019 to determine the winner. All voting will be independently verified.

Last year, Fiona Coldron won the Special Achievement Award for her work with her family-run charity ‘Something To Look Forward To.’ The charity supports families affected by cancer and the resulting financial hardship by providing gifts and experiences that have been donated by individuals and businesses.

Coldron said:

“As a result of the National Lottery Award, ‘Something To Look Forward To’ has received both local and national press coverage which has resulted in us reaching and supporting more people affected by cancer. We also received new gift and experience donations including a flight in a helicopter as well as long term financial donors, both of which are imperative for our vital service to continue.”

Since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago, more than £39 billion of funding has been raised and over 535,000 National Lottery grants have been awarded.