Diana Award open for nominations

Nominations are now open for this year’s Diana Award, which rewards young people for their social action or humanitarian work.

Nominations are open for young people aged 9-25 years, with a deadline of 29 March.

To be eligible for The Diana Award, nominees must be aged between 9 and 25 and have been carrying out their activities for a minimum of 12 months. Nominees can be an individual or in a group of young people.

Nominators must know the young person in a professional capacity and be able to demonstrate the nominee’s impact in the five key areas of vision, social impact, youth-led, service journey and inspiring others.

Each nomination will be reviewed by a regional judging panel, comprising of young people, experts in the youth sector, business and educational professionals.

UK Diana Award recipients will be invited to attend an UK Award Ceremony in their local area in either June/July or November/December 2019. Those based outside of the UK will be celebrated virtually on International Ceremony Day later in 2019. Diana Award holders are also presented with an invitation to Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home.

This is the award’s 20th anniversary year. Twelve young people, all Diana Award Holders, from the UK, USA, Canada, India and UAE feature in The Diana Award’s Change Makers campaign, created to kick-off the anniversary year and drive nominations.