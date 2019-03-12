2019 GSK IMPACT Award winners announced

The Children’s Sleep Charity, Healthy Minds, and Rape Crisis South London are among the ten winners of this year’s GSK IMPACT Awards, announced today.

The ten charities were selected from more than 370 organisations across the UK to win a 2019 GSK IMPACT Award, run in partnership with The King’s Fund.

The awards recognise and reward small to medium sized charities working to improve the health and wellbeing of their communities. The winners will each receive £30,000 as well as access to a training and leadership development programme. Each organisation was judged on innovation, management, partnership, achievement, community focus, and targeting need.

In full, the ten winners are:

The Children’s Sleep Charity, which supports children and young people with sleep issues in England and Wales

East Surrey Domestic Abuse Service, which supports people in East Surrey at risk or experiencing domestic abuse and coercion

Grassroots Suicide Prevention, which aims to prevent suicide and reduce the stigma associated with it

Healthy Minds – a user-led service promoting positive mental health and recovery in Calderdale, West Yorkshire

Off the Record Youth Counselling Croydon, which offers free, independent and professional counselling for young people in the London Boroughs of Croydon, Sutton and Merton.

Positive Life – Northern Ireland’s only dedicated HIV charity

Rape Crisis South London, which helps women and girls in South London who have suffered from any form of sexual violence

Refugee and Migrant Centre Black Country and Birmingham, which supports migrants and refugees

Suffolk Family Carers, which supports unpaid carers of all ages across Suffolk

Support in Mind Scotland, which aims to improve the quality of life for people whose mental health has a serious impact on their life, particularly those living in rural areas

All GSK IMPACT Awards winners will be invited to take part in a tailored leadership development programme provided by The King’s Fund. They will also be invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a national network of over 80 previous award winners working together to develop leaders, find new ways of working, and provide mutual support.

The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony at the Science Museum in London on Thursday 16 May. An overall winner will be announced on the night and awarded an extra £10,000.

Katie Pinnock, Director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said:

“We are extremely proud of the GSK IMPACT Awards, now in their 22nd year. This year’s winners are making a huge difference to the lives of people, and it’s an honour to be able to recognise and support the work that they are doing. “The ten winners offer help with a wide range of issues across the UK. It’s inspiring to see the different ways that these outstanding charities are engaging and supporting their communities and finding new and innovative ways to deliver their services.”

Lisa Weaks, Head of Third Sector at The King’s Fund, said:

“The standard of entry to this year’s awards was extremely high, showing the massive impact that community charities are having on people’s health and wellbeing. The financial support and the leadership and development opportunities offered by the GSK IMPACT Awards will give an important boost to these organisations and vital support for their leaders.”

Main image: Off the Record Youth Counselling Croydon / Toucan Productions