Legacy management bursary open for applications

Legacy management bursary the Crispin Ellison Bursary Award has opened for applications with a deadline of 1 March.

This is the third year that the bursary has been available, and it aims to further the professional development of those working or volunteering in a legacy management role within the charity sector.

The Crispin Ellison Bursary Award will cover the costs for two successful applicants to complete the Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration (CiCLA), plus the cost of a year’s membership of the Institute of Legacy Management (ILM).

The award is named in recognition of former Legacy Link Director Crispin Ellison, who retired in May 2016 after a career spanning four decades in both legacy marketing and administration.

It is open to anyone working or volunteering for a charity in the UK, who could benefit from increasing their knowledge and skills in the field of legacy administration and management. They could be directly involved in legacy administration or marketing, responsible for managing or growing their charity’s legacy income, or have a governance role, such as a Trustee. Applicants must have a current relationship with a UK charity and can demonstrate why they and their charity would benefit from completing the CiCLA qualification.

While the award is open to all types and sizes of charities, Legacy Link will give priority to smaller charities with less budget for staff and volunteer development.

More information is available online.