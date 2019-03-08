The #VerticalFiver challenge is on to raise funds for NI charities

Ulster Bank’s vertical five and ten pound notes are now in circulation, and the challenge is on to replicate the success of the #FirstFiver campaign.

The brainchild of corporate fundraising consultant and recruiter John Thompson, the #FirstFiver campaign saw £12.5m go to charities across the UK through people taking up the challenge to donate their first new polymer £5 note to a charity of their choice. This then developed into #Tenderaising, which tries to replicate the success of #FirstFiver with other new notes and coins as they come into circulation,

With the launch of the UK’s first vertical notes by Ulster Bank at the end of last month, Thompson has challenged people to do the same with the hashtag #VerticalFiver.

Five new note designs come into circulation as three Northern Ireland banks 'go plastic' and vertical. A new angle for #FirstFiver and #FirstTenner?#Tenderaising https://t.co/f6b37FKdcv — Johnny Five (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) February 27, 2019

The new campaign could be taking off. After Thompson challenged him on Twitter, former Bacs CEO Mike Chambers said that he will donate the first vertical £5 or £10 note he receives when he visits Northern Ireland this month.

And in a post on LinkedIn, Northern Ireland Hospice’s Jonathan Lambert also said he had received his first vertical tenner and as a follower of Thompson’s #Tenderaising idea would be donating it to the hospice.

Commenting on #VerticalFiver, Thompson said: