Dartington Hall Trust issues bond to help fund estate development

Dartington Hall Trust has launched a bond issue to raise up to £20 million to help it upgrade and develop its estate.

According to the Trust, the retail bond is part of a wider four to six year financial plan, which includes ethical bank finance and increased fundraising activity.

Investment will be staged, focused firstly on existing assets within the estate. This includes refurbishing and relaunching the Dartington Hall hotel, the Barn Cinema & Roundhouse Café and the White Hart restaurant as well as rejuvenating the existing retail space and redeveloping the Foxhole site (formerly Dartington Hall School) to be the new base for learning and social justice projects.

Rhodri Samuel, Chief Executive of Dartington Hall Trust said:

“Dartington has had a unique place in the cultural and social history of Britain since the 1920s, as a centre for the development of progressive ideas across a range of disciplines including agriculture, learning and the arts. This bond issue will assist us in upgrading and developing the assets on the estate. Ultimately, we are inspired by the challenge of creating a model that others can learn from and of running a modern estate that delivers a positive impact for society.”

The bonds will be issued by Dartington Hall Estate Bond, are secured, have a 10-year term and carry a 4.3% per annum coupon, paid half yearly. The minimum investment is £1,000 and the offer closes on 16 October.

Main image: Dartington hotel, east wing. Credit Kate Mount