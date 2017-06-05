Searching for Syria site launches to answer 5 most common crisis questions

The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and Google have launched a website to give people worldwide an insight into the Syrian refugee crisis as well as guidance on how they can help.

Searching for Syria combines UNHCR data and stories, Google Search Trends, and other sources to answer the five most common queries that people around the world are asking about the Syrian refugee crisis:

What was Syria like before the war?

What is happening in Syria?

Who is a refugee?

Where are Syrian refugees going?

How can I help Syrian refugees?

The answers are delivered through multimedia content, produced in part by UNHCR and in part by Google. Visitors to the site can browse through the five queries and look at each in more detail through short editorial passages, refugee profiles, photographs and videos. The website also offers options to share content via social networks, donate to the UNHCR, or sign up to its #WithRefugees global petition asking the world leaders to ensure education for refugee children, adequate shelter and livelihoods for refugee families.

Exploring the world's top questions about the Syrian refugee crisis: https://t.co/deA4HdVVJU #SearchingforSyria pic.twitter.com/h5YGjAgnFn — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 4, 2017

The website is available in English, French, German, and Spanish with an Arabic version to follow.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said:

“Searching for Syria aims to dispel myths and misconceptions about Syria and refugees and provide an entirely fresh look at the biggest humanitarian tragedy of today. This project allows us to pinpoint and answer the five key questions about Syrian refugees and displaced that audiences most want to know and help us rally much needed support and funding for our humanitarian effort.”

