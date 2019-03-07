More small businesses with big hearts sought for awards recognition

BusinessesForSale.com is once again seeking to reward small businesses helping individuals and charitable causes that might otherwise be overlooked for its third annual Small Business Big Heart Awards.

The 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards are free to enter, and the winner receives £1,000 for a charity of its choice. Businesses can enter themselves or be nominated online, and the deadline is 17 May.

Last year’s Gold Prize winner, Edinburgh’s Kilted Lobster Restaurant, was selected for providing gourmet dining experiences to the homeless and to families who didn’t dine out due to the special needs of one or more in their number, as well as helping those without access to education to train and find work. It gave its prize money to Edinburgh City Mission.

Other special commendation Small Business Big Heart winners have come from all over the UK including Kent, Moray, Dorset, Greater Manchester, Aberdeenshire, The Midlands, Norfolk, Greater London and Cheshire.

Rufus Bazley, Marketing Director at BusinessesForSale.com said:

“Our own research shows how important the small business community is in terms of the support it delivers to small, low profile charities in their localities. And we know the motivation to help is not a cynical marketing ploy but a sincere desire to make a difference.” “Every year the number of businesses applying grows and the Small Business Big Heart Award is one of my personal highlights too. The applications are all incredibly moving and choosing an overall winner is never easy, but once we have it’s great to meet the winners and hear first-hand about their incredible work.”

Image: 2018’s winner Colin Hinds from the Kilted Lobster Restaurant.