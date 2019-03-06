Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Legacy income falls under Brexit ‘fog’

Posted by on 6 March 2019
Legacy income fell 2.3% among Legacy Foresight’s consortium members last year, it has revealed.

Its latest Legacy Bulletin shows that its 80 Legacy Monitor members received £1.46 billion in legacy income in 2018, with an almost even split between those that experienced an increase, and those that saw a decrease, at 41 versus 39.

Bequest numbers have also dropped over the last three quarters, with numbers now totalling 54,325 for 2018.

Legacy Foresight puts the decline in growth down to a number of factors, including the ‘fog of Brexit’ continuing to hamper economic activity. It is warning that a no-deal Brexit could see legacy incomes drop to £1.2bn lower over the next five years than it would if a deal is reached.

Other reasons identified for the decline are a slowdown in the growth of the number of deaths, which has resulted in a slowdown in bequests numbers, along with a slight change in the bequest ‘mix’, with residual numbers lagging cash gifts (pecuniaries).

