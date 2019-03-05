New Race for Life campaign launches to encourage wider participation

Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone to ‘Join the Race for Life’ this year, in a new ad campaign for the event by creative agency Anomaly.

Race for Life has raised £860 million over the past 25 years. This year it has been revamped to let men participate for the first time and to include new events. As well as the original 5K and 10K, participants can also now choose a Pretty Muddy obstacle course in both distances as well as a Pretty Muddy Kids course.

To encourage more people to consider taking part, the ad campaign celebrates “ordinary people doing something extraordinary”, showing that anyone can make a difference, not just the athletic, rich and famous.

The ad, directed by Indy8 director Jake Dypka, launched on 1 March and features a diverse cast to represent the diversity and energy of Race for Life events. It will be seen on television, on video on demand, radio, outdoor, digital, PR, and social media.

There are four films: one 30-second advert and three 10-second adverts. The shorter spots, which hero individual characters from the longer film, will also be used across social and digital. Out of home will feature the iconic Race for Life back signs with inspiring slogans such as “We don’t break records. We beat cancer” and “Everyone wins this race (except cancer)”, while radio adverts will spoof interviews between sports presenters and athletes.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Events Marketing at Cancer Research UK, said: